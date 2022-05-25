"It ends in Chicago." Bobby Lashley promises destruction for WWE Superstars at Hell In A Cell

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has promised to bring destruction to his current rivals MVP and Omos at Hell In A Cell.

It all began before WrestleMania 38 when Lashley accepted an open challenge from The Nigerian Giant Omos. The All-Mighty defeated the Colossus without MVP at ringside, which prompted the former United States Champion to emerge on the RAW after WrestleMania and align with Omos. Since then, Lashley has defeated The Giant in an arm wrestling contest and lost to him in their rematch at WrestleMania Backlash.

On the latest edition of RAW, Lashley challenged Omos and MVP to a match at the upcoming Hell In A Cell premium live event. The former WWE Champion has since taken to social media to share his sinister intentions for his two rivals. In a tweet posted recently to Lashley's page, he promised to end the rivalry in Chicago, with the destruction of both MVP and Omos.

"June 5th. The two people I want to destroy more than anyone. It ends in Chicago." Lashley wrote

MVP defeated Bobby Lashley on the latest edition of RAW

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Lashley took on MVP, accompanied by Omos, in a singles match.

MVP was able to come out on top in the confrontation as Lashley took the fight to Omos on the outside of the ring. So preoccupied with the Nigerian Giant, Lashley neglected to meet the official's ten count, and lost by count-out.

Following this, Lashley made his challenge to the pair for a match at the upcoming premium live evemt.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top of the Hell In A Cell encounter. You can read more about Bobby Lashley by clicking here.

