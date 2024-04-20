"It doesn't excite me" - Legend on WWE's plans to crown the next Women's World Champion (Exclusive)

As announced during the latest SmackDown episode, WWE will present a Battle Royal next week to crown the new Women's World Champion. While WWE needs to crown another champion after Rhea Ripley, Dutch Mantell didn't like the manner in which the company was going about doing things.

After successfully defending her title at WrestleMania, The Nightmare suffered a major injury on RAW the following night, forcing her to relinquish the belt and go on a hiatus.

Instead of finding two top contenders to fight for the vacant championship, WWE has organized a huge Battle Royal to determine the new champion, and Dutch Mantell felt there were better ways of handling things.

The wrestling veteran spoke about WWE's overreliance on certain gimmick matches. Regarding Battle Royals, Mantell was least interested in seeing the match type, as the company has done them countless times before.

"What happened to the simple matches? Simple wins. Take it to the Pay-Per-View, and then work your angle. I think they are trying; what they have done so far is very good, excellent. But I think when you get in that Gimmickville land, kind of just stay there. The more gimmicks you've got, the more space you've got to screw it up. The Women's Battle Royal, like the four-way we had tonight, it doesn't excite me, because they have done it so many times." [From 44:13 to 44:54]

Check out the entire video below:

Rhea Ripley's absence has certainly been a big blow for Triple H's team, as she was expected to have a way longer reign with the title.

With The Judgment Day member recovering from her injury, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and Nia Jax are among the favorites to win the Women's World Championship in next week's Battle Royal.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Smack Talk and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback