"It f**king sucked" - Former Universal Champion reflects on being released by WWE

A former Universal Champion has commented on being released by WWE several years ago. The person in question is Braun Strowman, who was let go from his contract in 2021.

The Monster of all Monsters was one of the top stars in the company. However, due to budget cuts, he was released alongside numerous other talent on June 2, 2021. He established a new wrestling promotion called Control Your Narrative with EC3 but returned to WWE the following year after Triple H took over the control.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview, Braun Strowman looked back on being released by WWE. He stated that it sucked and that he didn't have any intentions of going anywhere.

“It f*cking sucked. I mean, at the end of the day how else do I say it, it sucked. I had no intentions of going anywhere. But that’s an unfortunate part of the business, you know, business is business. And that’s the time that was the decision, I guess that they needed to make. And clearly it wasn’t the right one because I’m back," said Strowman.

Braun Strowman on what winning the WWE Universal Championship meant to him

The Monster of all Monsters won his first world title in WWE at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Goldberg to win the Universal Championship. That took place during the pandemic era.

When asked what winning the title meant to him, Braun Strowman said it meant everything, as Goldberg picked him to win the title.

“It meant the world because I like I said, as a kid growing up idolising him [Goldberg] to becoming friends with him you know, unfortunate circumstances with everything going on with the pandemic and what happened, he wanted me. So he picked me to do that and do the honours and pass that torch. [Did he reach out to you to tell you that?] Not initially they reached out but when we got there was a whole thing. He goes to me he’s like, look let me not paraphrase it wrong. He said I can count on one hand how many people that I would do this for and I still have three fingers left.”

Braun Strowman made a surprise return on RAW this past Monday night. During the show, he was drafted to the red brand.

