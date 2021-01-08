“It was falsely promoted, I was never asked to be there" - Candice Michelle on missing WWE RAW Legends Night

Former WWE Women's Champion Candice Michelle was advertised for RAW Legends Night, although she didn't appear on the show. According to Candice, she was never invited to the show and her appearance was falsely promoted.

Candice Michelle's last appearance was at RAW Reunion in 2019, where she became the second woman in WWE to capture the 24/7 Championship. She wasn't the only Superstar who didn't show up on Legends Night, however, as former WWE wrestler Carlito too didn't appear despite being advertised.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Candice Michelle revealed that she didn't make the cut, but she would've loved to have been there.

“The truth is I just simply didn’t make the cut, but I always make the headline. It really did take me back to the Super Bowl. I get cut from the Super Bowl, but I still make the headline. I come into WWE, and I win the 24/7 Championship. And people are like, ‘Why does she get it? How does that work?’ But the reality is it’s all the work behind the scenes, and I wanted to come on here and have some big answer for you guys, but I was just never called,” said Candice Michelle.

“It was falsely promoted. I was never asked to be there. I would have loved to be there. I love WWE anytime they call me, super honored to go there and be called a legend. And as we know, for whatever rhyme or reason, I just wasn’t meant for that show, but having you kind of feature me on your site is kind of better because I’d probably be on the stage doing nothing with 30 other people who are much more famous than I am, and now I get to come on here and actually just have a nice little moment with you guys and talk about how we all get cut in life," said Candice Michelle.

Candice Michelle added that she had no idea WWE announced her as a guest for the show. She thought that the company was only inviting WWE Hall of Famers.

Candice Michelle found about RAW Legends Night during a conversation with Torrie Wilson

During the interview, Candice Michelle said she only found out about RAW Legends Night from Torrie Wilson during their trip to Disney World. Torrie told Candice that she would attend RAW Legends Night but the latter thought that only Hall of Famers were invited.

After looking at the announcement, Candice was shocked to see her name on the list despite not receiving a call from WWE. She said that her unavailability on social media could be a possible reason why she didn't make the cut.