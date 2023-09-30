"It was my fault" – Jim Ross on the WWE event that cost him his job

Legendary commentator Jim Ross recently opened up about the infamous video game symposium that led to his exit from WWE.

In 2013, Ross hosted a discussion to promote WWE 2K14. The panel consisted of Daniel Bryan, Dolph Ziggler, Mick Foley, Paul Heyman, Rey Mysterio, Ric Flair, and Steve Austin. At the start of the event, Ross repeatedly mocked the introductory script he had been given. He also battled to keep the conversation on track, especially when Flair was talking.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross admitted he should not have made negative remarks about the material he had been told to say:

"It really wasn't a good day at the office whatsoever. I feel badly about that. I feel badly about my performance. I feel badly about how I represented myself and the company. It was my fault. I tried to be entertaining and so forth because some of the material that had been written by non-wrestling people was not good." [56:25 – 56:50]

A month after the panel, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon informed Ross his contract was not going to be renewed.

Jim Ross takes full responsibility for the "trainwreck" panel

Toward the end of the event, Jim Ross described the hour-long discussion as a "trainwreck." He also asked the audience, "Can you imagine what the internet and the dirt sheets are gonna say about this s**t?"

Panel members were offered alcohol in the green room before the symposium started. Contrary to what many people thought, Ross was not drunk. However, he still believes he should have done a better job as host:

"I, of course, instead of just leaving it [poorly written script] alone, I had to embellish it, embellish the fallacies, so it was tough," Ross said. "I take full responsibilities for my performance on that situation. I'm not monitoring how much somebody is drinking, and there was a lot of drinking going on, so it wasn't a good day." [56:51 – 57:15]

On this week's podcast, Ross also explained why he and Flair now have a "strained" relationship though they have been friends for so many years.

