'It feels surreal, but I made it happen' - Current WWE Superstar says she's going to compete for the title of Miss Canada

WWE Superstar Arianna Grace has revealed that she will be competing for the title of Miss Canada this week.

Grace, the daughter of WWE alumnus Santino Marella, made her WWE debut last year on an episode of NXT Level Up. Since suffering an injury in October 2022, she's been on the road to recovery.

The Miss Universe Canada pageant is a country-wide competition that sends its winners to compete in the prestigious Miss Universe pageant against representatives of other countries around the world. The former Miss Ontario recently announced on social media that she'll be competing at the Miss Universe Canada 2023 pageant this week.

"Feeing so grateful for the life I live, I get to live two of my dreams at the same time this week. I am a WWE wrestler AND I’m competing for the title of Miss Universe Canada this week. It almost seems surreal, but I made it happen. Hard work always pays off," she wrote.

Grace (real name Bianca Carelli) is one of 61 finalists who will be competing for the prestigious title. Miss Universe Canada 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, August 19.

Team Sportskeeda wishes Arianna Grace all the best in the competition!

WWE Superstar Arianna Grace provides update on her return from injury

Arianna Grace suffered a major injury last year but has recently provided an update regarding her return.

Grace made her NXT debut last year. Unfortunately, she injured her foot in October and has been out of action since then. She has been working on her return and has started taking bumps.

Grace recently took to social media and wrote:

"Bumped in the ring today for my first time in sooooo long. wrestlers you know how I’m feeling. excited as anything & sore!"

Arianna Grace's last appearance on NXT television was in September of last year when she teamed with Kiana James to take on the team of Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons.

It will be interesting to see what plans the company has in store for her when she comes back.

Are you excited to see Arianna Grace back in the ring soon? Let us know in the comments.

