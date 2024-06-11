"It felt like it was never-ending" - WWE Superstar Carmella opens up about being in labor for 60 hours

WWE Superstar Carmella has been away from the company due to maternity leave. The Princess of Staten Island recently opened up about her labor, which lasted for 60 hours.

Last year, Carmella had a short stint with WWE as she appeared on Monday Night RAW. The former SmackDown Women's Champion immediately made an impact heading into WrestleMania 39 before she went on a hiatus.

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the 36-year-old spoke about the intensity of her first labor. The WWE Superstar also stated that it didn't go as planned, but she was happy with the result as both were healthy.

“It was just such a long, long experience, and it was honestly just very defeating because I spent my entire pregnancy preparing for labor and delivery. I feel like a WWE superstar; I’m used to being in pain; I feel like I have a pretty high pain tolerance. So I just could not wait to get into labor and deliver this baby and call it a day,'' she said.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion added:

''I did all the preparations and took the classes; I exercised every single day in my pregnancy. And then, when it came time to have the baby, it just didn’t go the way I planned, and it just took so long, and it felt like it was never-ending. But ultimately, at the end of the day, everyone was healthy. So that’s all that matters!'' [H/T: Chris Van Vliet]

Carmella was seemingly set to form a tag team on WWE RAW

A few years ago, Carmella gave a shot at the women's tag team division under Vince McMahon's old regime. The former SmackDown Women's Champion teamed up with the Queen's Crown tournament winner, Zelina Vega.

The two eventually bonded well and claimed the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. Unfortunately, they lost the title to Naomi and Sasha Banks at The Showcase of The Immortals in Texas.

Last year, Carmella made an impact as a singles performer heading into WrestleMania 39. However, she failed to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the titular event in Canada.

Later, she had a few segments with Chelsea Green on Monday Night RAW on the Road to WrestleMania. However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion went on maternal leave before 'Mania 39 and couldn't form a team with Green.

