"It was on fire" - Arn Anderson gives his honest opinion of the downfall of WCW

Arn Anderson signed with AEW last year, and is currently a personal advisor to Cody and the head coach of the Nightmare Family.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about the last days of WCW before the promotion's eventual downfall. Anderson compared the promotion to a fire that would not be put out in time.

He also spoke about his personal feelings around that time, revealing that it was a depressing time when he saw the effect the death of WCW had on the wrestling industry.

"I couldn’t sprinkle any magic dust on it and I couldn’t put a new coat of paint or rationalize it. For me, it was a period of my life that the companies I really loved – Jim Crockett Promotions that morphed into WCW, and then it became WCW – I saw that it was on fire, and the fire trucks weren’t gonna make it in time.

"It was a really down, depressing time for me. I was looking at all the jobs, all the dreams, all the young guys – when that company goes down, at least half the jobs in the industry are gonna go down the sink with it. To sit there and have to watch, it’s like somebody is holding my head straight and saying, ‘Watch the monitor. There’s the future. It doesn’t look very bright.’ Not a good feeling." H/T: Hooked On Wrestling

The downfall of WCW in 2001

Fusion Media Ventures, who were working with Eric Bischoff, made a bid to buy WCW in January 2001, but the bid fell through after the AOL/Time Warner merger because of the lack of a TV deal.

WCW ended up being bought by WWE in March 2001. Following the purchase of WCW, we saw the Invasion angle, which also included ECW, who had also been bought by WWE and Vince McMahon.

