"It only goes to further reassure the legends that both of them are" - ROH star reveals why Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels is his favorite match of all time [Exclusive]

Shane Taylor spoke to SK Wrestling this week and discussed why The Undertaker versus Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 was his favorite match of all time.

Shane Taylor is currently signed to Ring of Honor where he is a former ROH Television Champion.

On this week's episode of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted, Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke to Ring of Honor star Shane Taylor. During the interview, Taylor was asked about his favorite wrestling match of all time. The ROH star replied that his favorite match was the first WrestleMania match between Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25, although their second match at WM26 was pretty close:

"As far as my favorite wrestling match ever, man, it would probably have to be Taker vs Michaels one, at WrestleMania. I don't remember which one it was...at 25 yeah. That match, both of those matches really, I mean I feel as though you'd be hard-pressed to find a match better than that. You could say Flair-Steamboat. You can say Savage-Steamboat. I understand. Great arguments. But there was just something special about both of those matches, especially where both men were in their careers to be able to bring out of each other, on that stage, it only goes to further reassure the legends that both of them are. Hats off to both of them. Absolutely incredible. One of the best matches I've ever seen."

The Undertaker retired at Survivor Series after 30 years in WWE

The Undertaker finally hung up his books last year at Survivor Series. The Undertaker's retirement came 30 years to the day from his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1990. Taker's retirement saw WWE release a number of documentaries about his career in the lead up to it as well as a number of media appearances from The Deadman.

As for The Undertaker's retirement ceremony, we saw Vince McMahon cut an emotional promo in the lead up to it. Then we saw a number of WWE legends heading down to the ring to pay homage to The Deadman including members of Undertaker's backstage group BSK, Ric Flair, Shane McMahon, Booker T, and Kane amongst others.

