"It is going to be so good" - WWE Superstar sends warning to Imperium ahead of Miracle on 34th Street Fight on SmackDown

Ricochet sent a warning to Imperium ahead of the Miracle on 34th Street Fight match this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

He will be teaming up with Braun Strowman against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in the match on Friday. Ricochet recently won the SmackDown World Cup to earn a shot against Gunther but lost to The Ring General last week.

Gunther interfered in the semifinal match of the tournament between Ricochet and Braun Strowman. The Intercontinental Champion wanted nothing to do with the Monster of All Monsters and made sure he was eliminated from the tournament to avoid defending his title against him.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Ricochet was asked if he had any last-minute statements to make to Imperium ahead of the Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

"I'm sure these guys are riding high," said Ricochet. "I'm sure they (Imperium) are on cloud nine right now because of what happened last week. You saw the tweets that they were saying when the match was announced, they are already hating." [00:12 - 00:27]

Ricochet claimed it was going to feel great to shut Imperium up this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

"It is going to be so good, it is going to feel so good when Braun and I are able to shut them up and be able to put them in their place. And be able to just show them who around here really runs things. So it is just going to be so good to finally shut those guys up. Especially after last week, I know that their egos are just riding high right now, and it kind of just irks me a little bit." [00:33 - 00:53]

Braun Strowman delivers message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Ricochet's tag team partner, Braun Strowman, is ready for the Miracle on 34th Street Fight this Friday on SmackDown as well.

Braun has Gunther in his sights after The Ring General cost him his opportunity in the SmackDown World Cup. After the match was announced by WWE Official Adam Pearce, Ricochet took to Twitter to ask Strowman if he was feeling jolly. Braun confirmed that he was indeed feeling festive ahead of the holiday-themed match.

Gunther has gotten the better of Ricochet and Braun Strowman as of late. It will be interesting to see if Strowman can get his hands on the Intercontinental Champion if he is ringside for the match this Friday.

