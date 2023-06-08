"It was good to be home" - Former champion opens up on sharing special WrestleMania moment with WWE Superstars

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman competed at WrestleMania 39, and he recently opened up on sharing the special moment with other superstars.

Strowman was shockingly released from the company in 2021, but he made a massive return in September 2022. He has since been a top babyface, working alongside Ricochet as one of the fan-favorite tag teams.

The Monster Among Men reflected on his match at WrestleMania 39 and said that he was happy to be back home. He knew how special it is for WWE Superstars to compete at their first WrestleMania and was delighted to be a part of this milestone for several of his peers in the Men's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way Match. Braun Strowman was quoted as saying:

"It was good to be home. I’m walking into WrestleMania now, things were uncertain about what was going to happen at WrestleMania, but now we figured out a way, we got shoehorned in last minute. It's so awesome because I've had my WrestleMania moments, and now I get the opportunity to go out there and share them with some guys that haven't had their WrestleMania moments. Guys that have been in the business for many, many years, busting their ass, day in and day out on the indies, in the Performance Center, and now on the main roster. Now I have the opportunity to go out there and share this special moment. [I know from my first WrestleMania how special it is]." (H/T Fightful)

The aforementioned Men's WrestleMania Showcase match saw Strowman and Ricochet lock horns with The Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, and The Viking Raiders. The four teams delivered an impressive bout that ended with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins walking away with the win.

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman reveals his left leg is 15% paralyzed

During the abovementioned interview, Strowman also revealed that he had to switch to new shoes because of his "weird feet." He said that the right arch has collapsed in his right foot, and his left foot is 15% paralyzed.

Braun Strowman is currently on a hiatus after undergoing neck surgery. He took to Twitter to share the update and thanked WWE for taking care of him as he underwent level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae. Strowman is looking forward to a full recovery and is hopeful for a major return in the future.

In the meantime, Ricochet has qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year. Other WWE Superstars to book their spots in the upcoming match for the MITB briefcase are Shinsuke Nakamura and LA Knight.

