"It got me into such a sad place" - Former WWE champion opens up about facing online hate

WWE Superstars often face backlash for their in-ring performance. Sometimes, the hate from the fans can get out of hand. A former champion recently opened up about their experience with the online hatred they faced.

The name in question is Nia Jax. She is perhaps the most criticized woman on the roster. WWE fans have often called out the former RAW Women's Champion for injuring her opponents. Jax has also been pointed at for her reckless wrestling style.

While speaking to Corey Graves on his After The Bell podcast, Nia Jax revealed how badly the online hate affected her. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion stated that initially, she thought the hate would be good for her character. But later on, it became too much for her to handle. Jax also revealed her state of mind during her release from the Stamford-based company and her therapy sessions.

"Well, I mean, I obviously can't deny that I get a lot of hatred online. In the beginning, I was like, 'Oh, this will be good. This would be good for, you know, like, the character will keep going on', but at the end of the day, like, when you're by yourself and you're on your phone and you're looking at the constant hate, hate hate, you're like, okay, then you're second guessing yourself. I'm second guessing everything I've done. Like, I need to improve and I need to do this, and I need to impress them, like the internet is really hating what I'm doing right now, and it really, really messed me up," Nia Jax said. [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

The former RAW Women's Champion further added:

"It got me into such a sad place of like, when I got released, I'm like, yeah, of course, why not? I suck. Everybody hates me. Like, there's no need for me to be here anymore. When I got into my therapy, and I've said this before, I don't think anybody who's a happy person goes online and (bleeps) on other people. I had to put it into perspective, like okay, this is a character. When they see me in the street, people are like, 'Nia, you suck, or whatever', but Lena over here is actually a good person." [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Nia Jax revealed her conversation with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H before her return

Nia Jax entered the Royal Rumble only to be part of the one match. The former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion wasn't considering a full-time return. But the atmosphere at the event caused her to change her mind.

Jax spoke to Triple H about her desire to be back. She revealed how The Game got back to her within a couple of minutes, and things have gone forward smoothly since.

"I texted Hunter and I was just like, 'Hey, I was wondering if you possibly had a spot for me to come back?" I want to say that two minutes later he was like, 'Yeah, let's talk. Let's get on the phone and chat soon', and so it kind of snowballed from there," she said. [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

