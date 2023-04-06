"It was gut-wrenching for me" - Former WWE Superstar on canceled return plans following Royal Rumble

One of the greatest parts of the WWE Royal Rumble each year is the surprise participants that no one expects.

But sometimes, those surprises lead to full-time status with the company rather than what was initially planned. One of the most recent ones that were supposed to lead somewhere was Cameron in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Former WWE Superstar Cameron was a recent guest on Ring the Belle to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her Royal Rumble appearance last year, the former Funkadactyl revealed there were plans for her to do more before things suddenly got canceled.

"No, I stated this before and my mouth gets me in trouble, I was supposed to come back," Cameron said. "What I'm about to say might get me in trouble. It was such a roller coaster weekend. It was doing the [Royal] Rumble, then losing my dad, then getting the call on Tuesday being asked to come back and then Thursday, I got a text like, ‘Your travel is canceled.' I was like, 'But why?'and they’re like, 'I don’t know. It’s canceled.'"

She continued:

"So there was supposed to be a continuation…that was like the most perfect time. Naomi didn't have anybody, and it's like that was the perfect moment. And after that didn't happen, I was like 'When would there ever be another moment like this? It was like perfect timing.' I don’t know. It was gut wrenching for me for the simple fact that like this was a test." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Were there too few surprises at the 2023 Royal Rumble?

While the surprises are usually a big part of the Royal Rumble match every year, the 2023 Royal Rumble had very few surprises regarding non-contracted talent.

In the Men's Rumble match, the only genuine surprises were WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and YouTube celebrity Logan Paul, who wrestle for the company part-time.

Regarding the Women's Rumble, the company mainly utilized talents from NXT instead of free-agent surprises. The only real surprises outside of NXT talent were the debuting Chelsea Green and Nia Jax, who made a one-off appearance for the company in the number 30 spot.

Hopefully, in 2024, WWE will bring many more surprises to the table for the premium live event.

