"It was hard for me" - 2-time WWE champion details struggle after getting a new name

WWE Superstars often get a new name or gimmick in the Stamford-based promotion if and when the management decides they need a change. Recently, Katana Chance, aka Kacy Catanzaro, opened up about her struggle when she got a new name.

In 2022, Kacy Catanzaro got a name change in the Stamford-based promotion as she was renamed Katana Chance. The fans eventually got over the name change, but it was hard for Chance when the management decided to change her name after years of working under her real name.

In an interview on the Lightweights Podcast, the former NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion opened up about the struggle of getting a new name. While the management gave her some creative freedom for a name change, Chance wanted to play a gimmick with a new name, but that didn't happen. Eventually, she made peace with the new name.

"Then, I got so used to having my name. I mean, it was like three years in, or maybe more... They had talked about a name change, and I was like, "Now? I've already had this." It was hard for me to get behind it," Chance said. (From 58:50 to 59:12)

Kacy Catanzaro won gold twice in WWE

After working in the developmental brand for years, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter reached the top of the women's tag team division when they won a fatal-four-way tag team elimination match to become the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions in August 2022.

The team held the gold for 186 days in the Stamford-based promotion and set the record for the longest singular reign with the title. However, they lost the title to Fallon Henley and Kiana James and eventually received their main roster call-up in the following months.

The two were able to re-create their success on the main roster as the team defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. However, this reign didn't last long, as it ended in less than 40 days at the hands of The Kabuki Warriors.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Lightweights Podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

