"It was hard for me to watch" - Former champion on missing major WWE show due to injury

Becky Lynch recently disclosed that it was difficult to miss WWE Clash at the Castle in September.

Clash at the Castle 2022 was a wildly successful premium live event in Cardiff, Wales. The promotion brought in over 60,000 fans at the Principality Stadium for the show headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking to WWE UK, The Man admitted that it was difficult for her to watch Clash at the Castle because of how amazing the crowd was.

"Oh, don't remind me. It was very hard for me to watch that and to be missing out on it and hearing the crowd and how amazing they were. They were freaking amazing. I have faith that there will be more. Many more. Where would I like to take a major stadium show? Ireland. Croke Park. 100% that’s it. No hesitation with that."

What should someone buy WWE Superstar Becky Lynch for the holidays?

The holiday season is upon us and everyone loves a gift. Well, almost everyone.

Becky told WWE UK that she doesn't ask for any presents on Christmas because she doesn't need anything and has everything she has ever wanted. The Man noted that she is a fan of giving gifts to others during the holiday season.

"I ask for no presents at Christmas. We don't do Christmas presents because we don't need anything. We’re lucky that if we want something, we buy it. I'm doing my dream job with my dream husband and my dream baby. We're living it large. I don't need any gifts. I like to give gifts, but I don't need any gifts."

Becky Lynch was brutally attacked by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY during the Triple Threat main event on RAW. Time will tell if The Man comes around for revenge next week on the red brand.

