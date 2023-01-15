"It was hard" - WWE Champion on the transition from NXT to the main roster

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has been doing incredibly well throughout his tenure on the main roster.

During an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Gunther discussed his and Ludwig Kaiser's transition from NXT to the main roster.

"First of all, it was, it was hard when only myself and Ludwig moved up and Gio kind of stayed behind. And being all together again is fantastic. Besides from the in-ring, it's great to travel with your two best friends that you have and spend basically all day – if you travel a lot, that can be challenging at times, and it’s great that you can go through situations with two very good friends and you don’t have to do it on your own. So very blessed in that regard." h/t Dallas Morning News.

He continued to discuss his appreciation of both men and can't wait to see what the future holds for them.

"In the ring, I’m extremely proud of both. I think they worked really hard in NXT for a very long time. And now they’re on the platform that they deserve, and they deserve to be seen. They’re both very good wrestlers. They’re excellent wrestlers in the ring, I think there are just a very few that actually are in the same league with them when it comes to the actual in-ring mechanics. And I’m excited to see where their path will go.”

It is obvious that they had success as members of Imperium running through the NXT UK and NXT brands. Transitioning to the SmackDown crowd could definitely be tough. However, Gunther seems to have done it as well as anyone we have seen.

Gunther Approaching WWE History

Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion for a while now. He won the title from Ricochet back on June 10, 2022, and has been the champion ever since.

As of this writing, he has had the 14th-longest reign, with 218 days recognized as a champion. If he can remain champion until September 8, 2023, he will officially become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

The Ring General has already proven that he can hold championships for a long time, as he was the WWE UK Champion for 870 days from April 5, 2019, through August 4, 2022.

