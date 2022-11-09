Logan Paul has commented on his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, which took place last Saturday.

The two stars collided in the show's main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia. The Tribal Chief had The Bloodline by his side, while The Maverick had his brother Jake Paul in his corner. After a Superman punch and a spear, The Head of the Table successfully retained his title via pinfall.

Logan Paul reflected on the match during the latest episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast. He stated that Roman Reigns was a formidable opponent and that they put on a hell of a match.

"So, check it out, we just came back from Saudi Arabia, WWE Crown Jewel. I faced Roman Reigns, the face of WWE for the title, the Undisputed Universal Championship and it was a hell of a match. It was a hell of a match. The guy’s tough. They [Paul’s podcast co-hosts] got dragged over the barrier. It’s because they handed me the phone that I filmed myself frog splashing Roman through the table and honestly bro, I’ll take that L on the chin because I don’t care. I don’t care because that video was f*****g awesome," said Paul. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Shane Helms reacts to Logan Paul's crew praising him for training them

During The Maverick's match against Roman Reigns, The Usos attacked the former's friends and podcast co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko. They were taken out with superkicks in the ring.

Majlak commented on being trained for the spot by Shane Helms during the podcast:

"World class organization, I cannot believe that I was trained by some of the loyalty of the WWE that have trained some of the - dude, Shane [Helms] bro. Hurricane Shane has trained some of the greatest sports athletes in the space ever," he said.

The former Cruiserweight Champion reacted to it on Twitter, which you can check out below:

Logan Paul admitted on social media that he tore his meniscus, MCL and potentially his ACL. It'll be interesting to see when he returns to action and who his opponent will be.

