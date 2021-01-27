"It helps center me" - Big E on his newfound hobby of meditation

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E was the most recent guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast. On the show, the star opened up with the former WWE commentator on his current status in the company, their mutual love of television, and his friendships in WWE.

Something that Big E discussed at length with Renee Paquette was his new hobby of meditation. The star said on his current meditation routine:

"I don't know how, but I know people who would meditate for like, two hours. I don't do that. For me, it's like 10 to 15 minutes. Now especially as I have a bunch of time I start my day with it. For me it's, not something that, like, changes your life the first time you do it, but I think it's just a matter of being consistent."

Big E also opened up about his reasoning behind starting a meditation routine recently, claiming that his daily practice has helped his healthy mindset:

"My problem is, I'm either too caught up in the past, or thinking about the future, and that's a constant battle. But, uh, it just held me stay present. Especially with 2020, and with the amount of loss. With everything being so turbulent it helps center me, and remind me that, man, you're still young-ish, er, you're healthy ... but uh, it just allowed me to be grateful for this present moment and what I do have, and you know, you've got a good life and it could be easy for anyone to lose sight of that, you know, and I think to, uh, you know when you first start, you kinda make it, or you're doing something you really enjoy and it feels fun and exciting, but over time, you can kind of lose that excitement and it becomes old hat, and just routine."

Continuing on the positive effects that meditation has hand on his life, Big E told Renee Paquette:

"It's easy to lose your gratitude for what you're able to do, and what you're able to accomplish. So meditation just helps to remind me, just of all the good things I have in my life, to be present, and to be thankful for this moment."

Big E in WWE

Big E became a fan favorite star in WWE as one-third of the popular faction The New Day, alongside former WWE World Champion Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. As a part of The New Day, Big E has been a multiple-time tag team champion in WWE.

In the most recent WWE Draft, Big E was split from Kingston and Woods, as he remained on SmackDown while his two friends moved to RAW. Since the split, the performer has become a prominent singles star, and became the current Intercontinental Champion after he defeated Sami Zayn on the Christmas Day episode of SmackDown.