"It would have to be her" - Charlotte Flair wants to have a feud with WrestleMania main eventer

Charlotte Flair has shared that she would love to have a program with current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

The EST of WWE has been vocal about wanting to work with The Queen, as she's the only member of the Four Horsewomen that she hasn't defeated. They had wrestled each other before on RAW in 2021, but the bout ended via disqualification.

During a recent interview with The Daytona Beach News-Journal, Charlotte Flair mentioned Bianca Belair as someone she would like to have a feud with in the future.

"Well, I've never had a program with Bianca [Belair]. It would have to be her," said Flair.

Charlotte Flair on possibly having a title unification program with Bianca Belair

The Queen and The EST of WWE have both headlined WrestleMania, which is a major achievement. A match between them at The Show of Shows would be interesting to watch.

When asked if she would be open to facing Bianca Belair in a unification match for the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship, Charlotte Flair stated:

"I don't recommend a unification program because I feel that would mean less opportunities for the women. It was cool for one of the girls to have both titles at one time, but it takes a lot of spots away."

At WrestleMania 39, Flair will put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship at the event against Asuka.

The Eradicator earned the right to face The Queen after winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. At the same time, The Empress of Tomorrow secured her title shot after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

