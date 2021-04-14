"It hurt my feelings" - Arn Anderson on his legitimate issue with WWE veteran

Arn Anderson has confirmed he did not speak to WWE referee Charles Robinson for an entire year due to an incident after a WCW show.

Anderson and Robinson both worked for WCW in the 1990s. Following an event in Tupelo, Mississippi, Anderson’s car had a flat tire on the way to the next show in Memphis, Tennessee. Requiring assistance, Anderson called Robinson, who was riding with referee Billy Silverman.

Speaking on his ARN podcast, Anderson said the two referees did not drive back to help despite only being approximately 20 to 30 miles away.

“I was mad at him [Charles Robinson] for a long time because it hurt my feelings, because that’s one of those deals where you just go, ‘Hey Billy, one of the boys are stranded back there in the dark on the side of the road, they need us, and you’re telling me that you won’t double back 20, 25 miles, 30 miles, whatever it was?’”

Arn Anderson clarified that he only needed to use another car's headlights in order to change his tire. Billy Silverman was the person who decided not to turn back, as he owned the car he was riding in with Charles Robinson.

Arn Anderson was legitimately annoyed with both referees

Charles Robinson refereed in WCW before joining WWE in 2001

With the exception of a no-nonsense wrestler like Haku, Arn Anderson said he would have expected anyone else to drive back and help him out.

He added that wrestlers only have each other when they travel from town to town, so they should provide help when needed.

“We’re all we’ve got out on this road. It’s an old rule of thumb. You wanna find out how many friends you’ve got? Have four wrestlers break down on the side of the road, standing outside the car to see who stops. Nobody. So, yeah, it was a heated year. I didn’t know it went on for a year but yeah, it was legitimate. I was p****d.”

Arn Anderson said he was “great friends” with Robinson at the time. However, their relationship soured after that night.

