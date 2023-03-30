"It would hurt Roman worse" - Legend explains why WWE can have only one result for Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are set to main event WWE WrestleMania 39. While many expect The American Nightmare to come out on top, The Tribal Chief can never be ruled out as the possible winner. Jeff Jarrett believes The Head of the Table winning would actually hurt him.

Reigns has been the world champion for almost 1000 days. He unified both world titles at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Brock Lesnar. Cody Rhodes will have to do the impossible to dethrone the former Shield member.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Double J explained that there can only be one result of this match.

"Cody, and they positioned it, yes it’s lineage and winning a title that his father never won, that’s emotional. Obviously the story at AEW goes without saying. That is a part of this story, and him going back, the opportunity and now on the opposite side of the fence, it’s a guy that hasn’t been beat in three years. You don’t really get those opportunities to come around. There’s only one finish. I’ll say this. If Roman didn’t do the honors, I truly believe it would hurt Roman worse than it would hurt Cody. I do."

Jeff Jarrett believes WWE has a unique opportunity with Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns has not been pinned or submitted in ages. Whoever eventually does that will be immediately established as the biggest star.

Jeff Jarrett believes WWE has a great opportunity to establish Cody Rhodes as the face of the company with a win over the leader of The Bloodline.

“There is no doubt in my mind, and look, you can get all kinds of metrics and however you want to slice it, but a big show and a big stage, and look, you can say fundamentals and basics and building blocks, you can put all of it, all your eggs in one basket, but I don’t remember a time, and I’m sure maybe a Cena in the early days, but I don’t remember a time off the top of my head that the industry had the opportunity."

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE to fulfill his lifelong dream of winning the WWE Championship. If he does so at WrestleMania 39, it will undoubtedly be the biggest moment of his career.

