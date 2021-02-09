"It was my idea" - 5-time WWE World Champion reveals details on Brock Lesnar's career-threatening botch

Brock Lesnar is one of the best in-ring competitors in WWE history. However, one of the most disastrous events that has taken place at WrestleMania involves The Beast Incarnate. Kurt Angle revealed that Brock Lesnar's infamous Shooting Star Press at WrestleMania 19 was actually his idea.

At WrestleMania 19, Kurt Angle faced a young Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. Kurt Angle had been suffering from a neck injury and the plan was to drop the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar. However, the match was jeopardized when Brock Lesnar attempted a Shooting Star Press and landed badly.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist revealed that it was his idea for Brock Lesnar to attempt that move as he had seen Lesnar do it in OVW. Angle also revealed that he was very scared for Brock Lesnar and felt very bad after the botch.

"It was my idea. Brock had no plans of doing the Shooting Star Press. I told him 'Hey, I know you used to do it in OVW, this is a great WrestleMania moment,' and boy was it. Especially that he messed it up because everybody remembers the botched spot. It's a great WrestleMania moment and it will be remembered forever."

Try not to cry over 𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘥 milk, but you can definitely cry over 𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘵 milk. @RealKurtAngle @BrockLesnar #NationalMilkDay pic.twitter.com/66dHpR1vdP — WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2020

Kurt Angle talked about feeling bad for Brock Lesnar

Kurt Angle said Brock Lesnar was lucky that he didn't get killed with that botch. He said that at the time he didn't know if Lesnar was ever going to be able to get up and walk again.

''It was really scary, those are the chances you take when you do stuff like that. I feel badly because it was my idea and Brock had no plans of doing it and I talked him into it. I feel bad about it.''

Brock Lesnar's first run in WWE lasted two years...



In that time he did the following:



King of the Ring

Royal Rumble Winner

WWE Champion

Beat The Rock

Beat Hulk Hogan

Beat Undertaker

Beat Kurt Angle



Insane.



Ruthless Aggression: The Next Big Thing | Sunday | 10pm | BT Sport 1 pic.twitter.com/GKm7otbzuL — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 22, 2020

Despite the botch, Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar managed to finish the match with The Beast Incarnate becoming the WWE Champion.