"It would be incredible" - Adam Cole on a potential match with Samoa Joe in WWE NXT

Adam Cole has been wrestling for 13 years, the fact that he and Samoa Joe have never stood across the ring from one another is a bit surprising, but that makes the desire to see the match for the first time all the greater.

Adam Cole recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of Talk Sport to discuss all things WWE. When the idea was brought up of Cole getting a one-on-one match with Samoa Joe in NXT, it's something the former leader of The Undisputed Era sounds very excited about.

"It would be incredible," Adam Cole admits. "Samoa Joe was one of the guys responsible for me actually discovering independent wrestling. Him, along with CM Punk and Daniel Bryan – Bryan Danielson at the time – I remember seeing those guys and being like 'Oh my god, I have to watch all of their matches!' And I have never, in my 13 year career, wrestled Samoa Joe. We just never crossed paths. And I know things are very different now where we are unsure if Joe will ever actually get back in the ring, but you can guarantee if that day does happen, I will be hoping and praying as much as the NXT fanbase is that we have an Adam Cole and Samoa Joe match."

Adam Cole has never wrestled a match against Samoa Joe

With some wrestlers, it takes time to develop chemistry with one another. In the case of Samoa Joe, Adam Cole says the two men gelled immediately, and he is hopeful they get to take it for a true test drive inside an NXT ring someday in the future.

"It’s crazy how it happens sometimes with guys," Adam Cole said. "Because that’s not always the case; you can have two amazing performers and they don’t necessarily gel or it takes a little bit to get there. With Joe, I felt it immediately. Just right away. I would love the idea of being able to do that someday – I hope so."

Edited by Greg Bush