"It is what it is" - Stone Cold gives his honest opinion on Goldberg's return

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke about the return of Goldberg to WWE. The former WWE Champion said that Goldberg is in a position to keep returning to WWE. Austin also said that Goldberg will help bring in some eyeballs from fans who used to watch WCW.

Goldberg returned to WWE a few weeks back on RAW when he challenged the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to a match at Royal Rumble. Goldberg was last seen in action at WrestleMania 36 when he dropped the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman.

Speaking to Booker T on the Hall of Fame podcast, Stone Cold Steve Austin revealed how he felt about Goldberg returning to WWE yet again this year. Austin said that it is a 'money move' and if Goldberg wants to do business then that is exactly what he will do.

“When Bill does that, he’s putting himself in a position to do it, so as a businessman, hey, I get it. It is what it is. This isn’t a knock on the current roster, but he can bring some eyeballs back from when WCW was running against us in the Attitude Era. But it is what it is and it’s a business move by Bill. If Bill wants to do business, he’s going to do business.” (H/t: WrestlingNews)

Goldberg to face Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble

Goldberg might be a former WCW Champion, WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and a two-time Universal Champion, but the iconic Superstar has never held the WWE Championship.

At Royal Rumble, Goldberg will get a chance to win the WWE Championship by beating Drew McIntyre. However, if rumors are to be believed, the current plan is for Drew McIntyre to go over. Despite that, a recent report has revealed that Goldberg will most likely be a part of WrestleMania 37.