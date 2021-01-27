'It just escalated' - Former WCW Star reveals truth about getting punched by Rick Rude for allegedly stealing money (Exclusive)

P.N. News was the special guest on S.K. Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone and the former WCW star opened up on the infamous scuffle that he had with the "Ravishing" Rick Rude.

P.N. News was accused of stealing money from the locker room during WCW's British tour in the early 90s. It was later revealed that a referee was responsible, and despite the culprit being caught, P.N. News' name got dragged into the controversy, and he was still blamed.

The incident led to an altercation with Rick Rude, and P.N. News opened up about the same and revealed what had actually happened.

P.N. News said that his heat with Rick Rude didn't last for long, and it was all because of a misunderstanding. P.N. News admitted that he took a hard punch from Rick Rude, but it was all forgotten as they spoke the next morning. There was no truth to the story about him stealing money from the boys.

"We did (have heat) for just a brief second, and it was a misunderstanding. I took a punch from him, and it was a hard hit. But it wasn't what they said that I went into his bag. It never happened. It was something altogether, and I'm not going to stomp on a dead man's grave or anything like that. And that next morning, he called me, we apologized, and we got along with it."

I respected him: P.N. News on his relationship with Rick Rude

P.N. News said that he respected Rick Rude a lot and even recalled spending an eventful night with the late great WWE Hall of Famer. P.N. News drank a few beers with Rick Rude at the Ramada Inn in Atlanta, also known as 'The Dungeon'. News said that things escalated, words were exchanged, and he ended up getting hit by Rick Rude.

"So yeah, there was an issue, but it wasn't what everybody says it was, and Rude was really, yeah, I liked him. I respected him. We were drinking all night, that night. We were in the Ramada there in Atlanta, the Dungeon, and we were having a few beers. He beat me in arm wrestling, you know, and I wasn't offended as I knew he was a national champion. Yeah, then it just escalated, and we were having a few more beers up in the room, and words were said, and I got hit, and I said, 'Rick, it's time for you to leave,' and that's about it."

During the latest UnSKripted, P.N. News also spoke about John Cena's rapper gimmick, Ron Simmons, Paul Heyman, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

