"It just feels right" - Becky Lynch’s rumored opponent talks about her surprise appearance on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch has been in a feud with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus since the legend turned on her in April 2023. Many expect the program to conclude at Payback and have already started discussing Lynch's next potential rivalry with an up-and-coming star.

NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton appeared on this week's RAW. She was in the audience and watched Lynch take on Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The 24-year-old star had incorrectly called The Man a former NXT Women's Champion. Taking to Twitter, Lynch highlighted Stratton's error before the latter deemed her "irrelevant."

The duo's recent interactions have led many to believe they could lock horns inside the ring after Lynch concludes her feud with Stratus. The upstart last defended her title against Thea Hail and will find out about her next challenger on this week's episode of NXT.

Before her next title defense, Stratton attended Monday's RAW as a fan and seemingly enjoyed the show. She has now reacted to her appearance on the red brand.

“It just feels right,” tweeted Stratton in response to a post covering her appearance on the red brand.

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match on RAW

Zoey Stark has joined forces with Stratus in the latter's feud with The Man

Ahead of her Steel Cage bout against Stratus at Payback, The Man took on the Hall of Famer's ally, Zoey Stark, in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The contest was the main event of Monday's RAW.

Becky Lynch won the match after slamming Stark through a table, enabling the former to score the pinfall. Stark accidentally took out Stratus during the hard-hitting showdown, and The Man capitalized on the opening to emerge victorious.

It will be interesting to see if Stratus can avenge her teammate's loss when she takes on Lynch on Saturday.

