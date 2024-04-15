"It was just undersold" - Fans seemingly blame Bobby Lashley for making LA Knight's new move look bad

WWE Superstars constantly need to evolve their in-ring repertoire, and LA Knight recently pulled out the Crucifix Driver on SmackDown. The move, though, hasn't gotten the best reactions from the fans online.

While Knight might have used the move before during his days as Eli Drake, the Crucifix driver is seemingly a new addition to his move set to his WWE character.

The 41-year-old star competed in a triple threat match on the recent SmackDown episode against Bobby Lashley and Santos Escobar, in which he emerged victorious after hitting his BFT (Blunt Force Trauma) finisher.

LA Knight, however, might not have made the desired impression on the WWE Universe when he executed a Crucifix Driver on Bobby Lashley. Corey Graves acknowledged on commentary that Knight might not have "gotten all of" the move on Lashley.

The viewers, as always, dissected the SmackDown spot and were convinced that Bobby Lashley was the wrong superstar for Knight to deliver the move on. Many also believed LA Knight's Crucifix Driver wasn't sold properly by Lashley:

After a drop in momentum, LA Knight could be in line for a huge title opportunity

There was a time when LA Knight looked like WWE's top babyface alongside Cody Rhodes. As WrestleMania came close, several things changed within the company, and the returns of multiple top names, such as CM Punk and Randy Orton, meant that RAW and SmackDown had multiple high-profile names.

WWE booked Knight in a program with fellow TNA alumni AJ Styles, and after a slow start, their feud got more exciting heading into their singles match on Night Two of WrestleMania 40, where Knight defeated Styles.

The on-screen rivals, however, are far from being done with each other and will have their rematch on next week's SmackDown. The winner of Knight vs. Styles will challenge Cody Rhodes for the world championship at Backlash, providing a fresh angle involving the title post-WrestleMania.

Knight might have a win over Styles, but AJ walks into next week's showdown as the favorite to be the new #1 contender.

