"It was kind of bitter-sweet for me"-  Former WWE personality praises Shawn Michaels' imitation of Shane McMahon

Former WWE personality Jason Sensation has talked about Shawn Michaels and Triple H's old segment impersonating Shane and Vince McMahon.

Jason Sensation was most well known for his parodies of WWE Superstars, where he imitated wrestlers. He was especially famous for his parody of Owen Hart along with DX back when they were feuding with the Nation of Domination.

Owen Hart vs Jason Sensation was the feud of 98. Look at my nose I’m a damn aardvark WOOOOOOOO! #WWE pic.twitter.com/fFt6eElrsb — David Molesevich (@dmolesevich) July 10, 2020

Speaking of Shawn Michaels and Triple H, Sensation talked about how he loved DX's parody of the McMahons. He also talked about how the segment was bitter-sweet for him because he was not a part of it.

There was a time when Sensation regularly imitated superstars in WWE, so it must have been odd for him to miss out on one of the most notable parodies of the Ruthless Aggression Era:

"I actually thought they did a really funny job. Shawn especially, I really liked him mocking Shane McMahon. That was really well done and really funny. I had some personal setbacks with it. I was just like, 'How come you didn't call me for this? I thought I was supposed to be in every DX parody.' I think that was before I burnt off the deep end and burnt bridges, but it was kind of bitter-sweet for me and brought back the old memories that made me wish I was part of it somehow," Sensation said.

Readers can watch the full interview here.

Shawn Michaels and Triple H mocked the McMahons during their feud

Shawn Michaels and Triple H reunited as D-Generation X in 2006. They started a feud against the McMahons. Vince McMahon was already in a feud with Shawn Michaels at the time, when Triple H came out to help his friend. During this run of DX, the two would continuously mock both Vince and Shane, not pulling any punches. They put out several parodies at this time as well.

Readers can watch one of DX's most notable parodies of the McMahons here.

The feud went on for almost nine months, finally ending when Triple H and Shawn Michaels defeated the McMahons and The Big Show in a Hell in a Cell match at the Unforgiven 2006 event.

The duo would stay together for a feud with Rated-RKO before Triple H suffered an injury and had to be written out of the storyline.