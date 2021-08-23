"It was kind of a stand back" – Damian Priest reveals the real reason he was off WWE TV

WWE star Damian Priest was involved in a feud with The Miz and John Morrison earlier this year. He defeated the duo in a tag-team match with the help of Bad Bunny at Wrestlemania, and after beating Morrison on RAW in May, he was off WWE TV for some time.

Reports at the time suggested Damian Priest that Preist was off WWE programming to take care of some personal matters. However, the WWE Superstar has revealed he was only waiting for the proper storyline.

Damian Priest was speaking with WrestlingInc when he shed light on his absence from WWE. On his time away from WWE TV, and said:

"Well, training is always a part of [taking time off]," said Priest. "Then it was a matter of 'What's next?' You know, I have had these moments. I had WrestleMania, I had WrestleMania Backlash, what now? What's next?"

Damian Priest confirmed he was unwilling to work on a storyline that would not make any sense in the future. He wanted to wait for the right opportunity before making a return to the ring. He added:

"And everyone I could've been laser focused on was involved with someone. So, it was kind of a stand back and see what bullseye I'm going to aim at, so to speak. So, it was more so that. It was more waiting and biding my time to see where I get a big increase, to see how I can get my next moment. And here we are."

Damian Priest hits bullseye in WWE

Damian Priest wanted to wait for the right storyline before hitting the bullseye, and that is precisely what he did. Last night, the former NXT North American champion defeated Sheamus at WWE SummerSlam to win the WWE United States Championship.

Speaking to Sportskeeda ahead of the match at the pay-per-view, he said:

"So first, to me, being a champion in the WWE is, like, that’s part of that childhood dream. You know, how I’ve said it a bunch of times about how I want my name to live forever. That’s how you do that. It lives forever in the WWE history if I win a championship. Like, you can’t take that away from me. And that’s a 100 percent something that I have to do in my career here. I have to be a champion. So that would mean the world to me.", said Priest.

Damian Priest confirmed he was open to bringing back the United States open challenge and now with the victory sealed, we need to wait and see if he does the same on Monday Night RAW.

