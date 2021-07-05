"It was kind of a surreal moment" - Former WWE Superstar recalls being there for the final day of WCW and Shane McMahon being backstage

The world of professional wrestling changed forever when WWE bought WCW and effectively ended the Monday Night War in the process.

WWE brought on many young wrestlers from WCW at the time to continue their careers, including a 19-year-old Jimmy Wang Yang, who recently sat down with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online to reflect upon that crazy time and what it was like being there for such a historical event.

"For two weeks, there were rumors. Who bought it? Eric Bischoff? Whoever…" Jimmy Wang Yang began. "But I didn't think WWE was in a box by WCW. The last night, WCW Nitro was in Panama City so my friends came down there, and they were there for the week before the show. I was a 19-year-old professional wrestler during Panama City Spring Break. Yes, I had a good time. Then finally, we go to the show. I walk in, and all the WWF stuff was right there. WWF bought WCW. We have a talent meeting. So, we all went into a room, all the talent. Shane McMahon walks in with Bruce Prichard, (Gerald) Brisco. It was kind of a surreal moment."

Jimmy Yang Wang on the WWE vs. WCW storyline turning him into a "huge fan"

Jimmy Yang Wang revealed that the storyline that occurred between Vince and Shane McMahon on WCW Nitro is what turned him into a huge fan. He also said that while he was excited that WWE was taking on his contract, the sad atmosphere backstage after the show ended really put things into perspective for him.

“That night, I turned into a huge fan," Wang revealed. "I'm always a big fan, but like, I was watching the show, and that's when they did the simultaneous broadcast with Shane. I'd sneak out in the crowd to watch it, and I was like: ‘Oh my God! This is the coolest storyline in the world. Vince McMahon versus Shane, WWE vs. WCW.’ I found that out that day that they took my contract. I’m like: 'Oh, I will be part of this. This is awesome!' But then, after the show ended, things got real sad afterward with me being so young and not understanding what's going on. A lot of people lose their jobs that night. So after the show was over, I walked back, and there is a lot of people crying and hugging."

