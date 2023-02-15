"It kinda hurts me a little bit" - The Undertaker's former RAW opponent opens up on his life after WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Damien Demento recently opened up on his life outside of the wrestling business.

Damien made his debut for WWE back in 1992. He became one of the star attractions on the card, performing as a villainous heel. In fact, Demento was the Undertaker's opponent in the main event of the first-ever episode of RAW on January 11, 1993.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Demento mentioned that he went into acting after calling curtains on his WWE career. He detailed that he was happy as a painter but was struggling with making a serious impact due to his wrestling background.

"When I got out of the wrestling business, I actually went into acting. I was a full-time actor longer than I was a full-time wrestler. But once you get that wrestling stink on you, you can't shake it off. At times, I wonder if because of my association with wrestling, it kinda hurts me a little bit, in terms of people taking me seriously as a painter. So that's something I have to deal with." [From 5:15 - 5:48]

You can watch the full video here:

Damien Demento spoke about his departure from WWE

During the same conversation, the former WWE star mentioned that he didn't see wrestling as a long-term career. He mentioned that his football background came in handy when he was trying out for professional wrestling.

"I didn't have a problem walking away from it. They didn't use me in a way that I felt that I could've made good money. I got into it late. I was 28 years old when I first started. And I'm a little dinged up from football. I'm thinking, 'If I can do this for five-six years, if I could do that for a little while, I could at least save some money, make a couple of dollars.' So I really wasn't looking to make a long career out of it." [From 9:55 - 10:23]

Demento maintained that the company did not book him as a top star and he did not see it as a feasible career option. He moved out of WWE back in October 1993.

What are your memories of Damien Demento? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes