"It was like a full day boot camp" - Renee Paquette reveals details of her WWE audition

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Renee Paquette discussed her time in WWE. Paquette gave fans an insight into her WWE audition before she signed for the company in 2012.

During her time in the company, she did a number of roles including backstage interviews, commentary and she also hosted Talking Smack and WWE Backstage. Renee Paquette also became the first woman to do commentary for a full episode of WWE RAW in 2018.

Renee Paquette was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, Paquette compared her WWE audition to a boot camp, saying that the company put her through a number of scenarios. Here's what Paquette had to say:

"My audition with WWE was the s**ts. It was not... not that all of it was bad but it was like a full day boot camp where they had me hosting a show, kind of like Aftermath. They brought me in and made me do commentary, who knew where that was going to go. I did it with Matt Striker and I remember calling like a Sheamus match or something. I had no idea what I was doing. That never really changed. So they had me do that, they had me do an impov kind of thing. They just put me through the ringer. I was meeting everybody, like at the head office, they brought me to meet everybody."

"I walked away from that being like, 'well we'll see what happens with that, I don't know' and then days later, a week later the contract came through."

My podcast episode with @ReneePaquette is live now: https://t.co/DpT4hlTqG9



She talks about the decision to leave WWE, her pregnancy, what's next for her, how she first met her husband Jon Moxley, taking classes to lose her Canadian accent & more! 🍁@bluewirepods pic.twitter.com/R5fOiFBQ8H — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) January 18, 2021

Renee Paquette left WWE last year

Renee Paquette announced that she would be leaving WWE last year at the SummerSlam pay-per-view. Paquette stated at the time that she left WWE partly due to the cancellation of WWE Backstage. She also said that she had accomplished most of her goals in WWE and was ready to move on.

Renee Paquette is currently hosting her own podcast which you can check out HERE.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling.