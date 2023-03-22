"It literally made me cry" – Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW had veteran designer in tears

Cody Rhodes’ move from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) to WWE surprised many in the business, including veteran designer Sandra Gray. Cody played a major role in hiring Gray for AEW after he started the promotion.

The seamstress worked at WWE until 2015. She is known for designing costumes for prominent superstars including Nikki Bella and The American Nightmare’s brother, Dustin Rhodes.

Cody made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and immediately got into a feud with Seth Rollins. He suffered a pectoral injury that kept him out of the ring for most of 2022, but he returned at the 2023 Royal Rumble and won the 30-man elimination match.

In an appearance on The A2theK Wrestling Show, Sandra Gray discussed the influence The American Nightmare has had on her. She revealed that Cody Rhodes trusted her with the entire department in the promotion.

"When he brought me to AEW, that was a really big deal because he didn’t hesitate. It was like ‘This is gonna be your department.’" H/T Wrestling Inc

She further added that the day Cody left AEW, she cried and was upset and heartbroken. She didn't want to see him leave the company after helping her out in it.

"So the day that he left, I was on my way somewhere in the airport,” she said. “And it literally made me cry. I was so upset and just heartbroken, the fact that he wouldn’t be there anymore."

Sandra said that former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi and Cody are among the people she is closest to in the wrestling industry.

Cody Rhodes has seen his stock rise in WWE since leaving AEW

Cody Rhodes left WWE in 2016. He continued to compete all around the world and made a name for himself after forming the AEW promotion.

He returned to the largest wrestling promotion in 2022, and has been one of the top draws in the company ever since. Rhodes is set to headline WrestleMania 39 with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The former Intercontinental Champion looks well set to dethrone Reigns and win his first world championship to finish the story. He wants to do it for the Rhodes family, and there seems to be nothing that can stop The American Nightmare from living his dream.

