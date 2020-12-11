"It didn't look good" - Jim Ross explains problem with the WWE Armageddon Hell in a Cell match

The six-man WWE Armageddon Hell in a Cell match took place on December 10, 2000. Jim Ross reflected on the 20-year anniversary of the WWE pay-per-view on his Grilling JR podcast this week, including his issue with the main event.

Kurt Angle successfully defended his WWE Championship against Rikishi, The Rock, Steve Austin, Triple H, and The Undertaker. However, the match is best remembered for the moment when The Undertaker pushed Rikishi off the cell and into a flatbed truck. Ross said he did not like the spot because, in his opinion, it was not executed very well.

“I’m not a stunt guy. If it fits [it’s okay], but if your whole match is built around one stunt and Rikishi going off the cell or whatever, so he can take a nice, safe bump off the flatbed of a truck, I didn’t think it looked good. I don’t know, it seemed too forced, I guess, is my point. It seemed too contrived. But, overall, those guys had a hell of a match.”

Ross also said it was difficult for WWE to produce an entertaining show when so many top Superstars were involved in the same match.

“It was a one-match show, in theory. There are other matches on there, obviously, but the main event had six of our biggest stars in it, and I always thought that was iffy, putting all six of your top guys in one match takes away your depth because who’s left?”

Although WWE Armageddon 2000 did not sell out, the event still had 14,920 fans in attendance. Ross added that he remembers the crowd being “emotionally invested, loud, and fun” that night.

As Jim Ross mentioned, the WWE Armageddon 2000 main event was full of high-profile names. The rest of the card still had plenty of talent, with Chris Jericho vs. Kane and Chris Benoit vs. Billy Gunn among the other matches.

WWE Armageddon 2000 began with a six-person tag match between Dean Malenko, Eddie Guerrero & Perry Saturn and The Hardy Boyz & Lita. Another intergender match, Val Venis vs. Chyna, also happened that night.

Elsewhere on the card, William Regal faced Hardcore Holly, while Ivory, Molly Holly, and Trish Stratus battled it out in a Triple Threat match. A four-way tag match between Edge & Christian, The Dudley Boyz, K-Kwik & Road Dogg, and Bull Buchanan & The Goodfather also took place.