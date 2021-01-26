Reports: ESPN seemingly done with WWE

It seems ESPN isn't taking this NBC/WWE Network deal particularly well.

The WWE Universe is still reeling from today's bombshell announcement that the WWE Network will be moving to NBC Universal's Peacock streaming service. However, as it is with any new relationship, there are going to be former suitors who are going to be a bit disgruntled. Much like ESPN is right now.

ESPN was in talks with WWE for the same NBC deal

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Radio earlier today (and h/t to Wrestling Inc., as well), it seems the high profile cable sports network has decided it's not going to air any further WWE-involved content.

As noted during the report, ESPN was in serious talks to acquire the Network for their own streaming service, ESPN+, although those talks clearly didn't go through. ESPN, according to Meltzer, has "pretty much shut down" any WWE-related coverage and content.

It's interesting to note that rumors had spread across the wrestling world that, at one point, Disney - the media conglomorate that owns ESPN, Marvel, and Lucasfilm - were in talks to outright buy WWE during one of their periods of financial turmoil. Those were just rumors, though - persistent rumors, but rumors nonetheless.

Meanwhile, Thursday, March 18 is the date that all Network content moves to Peacock. Current subscribers can access it through the Peacock app and with a minimum $4.99 a month subscription fee.

Bear in mind, that tier includes advertisements, as well. However, for the usual $9.99 price tag, users can get the same content advertisement-free.

What do you think? Will you follow WWE Network on its move to Peacock? Or do you have reservations about the whole deal? Let us know in the comments section down below.