"It made a great combination" - Sharman Joshi on becoming the new host of WWE Super Dhamaal (Exclusive)

Sharman Joshi recently opened up about becoming the new host of WWE Super Dhamaal, along with fellow Bollywood actor Sashaa Padamsee.

Joshi is one of the most beloved and respected actors of this generation. His humble journey from working in Gujarati plays to becoming a bankable Bollywood Superstar is inspiring, to say the least.

With blockbusters like Golmaal, Dhol, 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, and many more to his name, Sharman Joshi has become a household name over the last two decades.

He recently started a new chapter in his illustrious career by becoming the host of WWE Super Dhamaal. The show brings you the highlights of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown, along with several fun and entertaining segments.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Sharman Joshi revealed why he accepted the offer to host the show. He explained the fact that fans may never have imagined him to be a WWE fan was the very reason that made him jump on the opportunity.

"I immediately thought it was great thinking on the part of the team from Sony. And I was very excited and interested because I thought it made a great combination. I'm the kind of person, of course, there are many, many fans; you won't expect them to be fans if you look at them, so I could be one of them. You know, you can't expect me to be a fan of WWE, and me and wrestlers don't go hand in hand," said Sharman Joshi.

The Bollywood star also pointed out his "unexpected" connection with WWE and deemed the opportunity to host Super Dhamaal as "exciting."

"John (Abraham), who's also endorsing, works well. But I have, on occasion, opened up my shirt and shown the muscles for whatever they are worth. But my connect is unexpected. And the unexpected part of it makes it very interesting and exciting," added Sharman Joshi. (6:20 - 7:10)

Check out the full video below:

Sharman Joshi will use his comedic chops on WWE Super Dhamaal

Furthermore, Sharman Joshi mentioned that he was looking forward to showcasing his comedic side on Super Dhamaal. He noted that his trademark comedy and WWE's action would make for a great combination.

"For the comedy roles I have essayed. And we are bringing those elements into the show through me. And having a great combination of action and then comedy. It's a genre, if you know, in cinema, works fantastically well. And I thought this was pretty much on those lines, and it'll be fun for the viewers and fun for me to do and make the game, hopefully, that much more interesting," said Sharman Joshi. (7:10 - 7:52)

Joshi added that he was excited to make the weekly show more fun and rewarding for the viewers, with ample doses of humor.

Fans can watch WWE Super Dhamaal at 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm (IST) on Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 3 channels every Sunday and SONY WAH at 10:00 am (IST) every Sunday.

