"It doesn't make sense to me" - Legend reacts to WWE's booking of LWO on SmackDown (Exclusive)

The Latino World Order suffered another loss on SmackDown this week as Carlito and Santos Escobar fell short in their match against the Street Profits. The defeat happened partly due to a distraction, and Dutch Mantell honestly felt WWE could have done better with the narrative.

Carlito and Santos Escobar kicked off the in-ring proceedings on SmackDown with a tag team showdown with the newly-turned heels, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Rey Mysterio watched the match from the backstage area and was unfortunately subjected to an attack from Logan Paul. Carlito left Santos and ran to save the reigning United States champion, and the Street Profits capitalized on the two-on-one advantage.

Dutch Mantell called it a "good maintenance match" but believed the finish could have made more sense, as you can view below on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"A good maintenance match, and we've seen this finish before. I bet I've seen this finish three or four times already on TV. And the guy is all of a sudden; he's watching; if you try and deconstruct it, he is standing there and looking at the match, and all of a sudden, he gets hit. If you think about it, he leaves the ring to go help; I don't know, it doesn't make sense to me. It works, but it's not really a sense-making angle. It gets the point over." [48:30 - 49:20]

Dutch Mantell agrees on the alternative plan for LWO's SmackDown match

Smack Talk host Rick Ucchino explained that instead of having Rey Mysterio behind the scenes in front of a TV screen, the WWE Hall of Famer could have been at ringside for LWO's match against the Street Profits.

WWE could have still advanced Logan Paul's feud with Rey Mysterio by having the social media star jump the barricade and attack the legend on SmackDown. Logan could have also bumped into Carlito, leading to the distraction and the eventual finish in favor of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Dutch Mantell agreed that Rey should have been in the corner of his fellow LWO members on the Blue brand:

"It does. I like that finish. But your description of it makes a lot of sense. Have him (Rey Mysterio) down there." [49:21 onwards]

