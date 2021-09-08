"It makes me very angry"- Karrion Kross posts tweet in support of ex-WWE star

Karrion Kross recently posted a tweet in support of former WWE Superstar Paul London.

London was a WWE mainstay back in the 2000s. He recently posted a tweet stating that he is accepting bookings for matches, seminars, and backstage roles.

Karrion Kross decided to show his support for the former WWE star and wrote on Twitter that it makes him "very angry" not to see Paul London on his TV every week.

"Paul London should be on my television every week. It makes me very angry that he’s not," said Karrion Kross.

London had an interesting reaction to Kross' tweet:

Fellow WWE Superstar Kevin Owens also posted a tweet and had high praise for Paul London.

"Sometimes you’re just going about your day and Paul London comes along out of nowhere and absolutely makes your day. What a legend!" said Kevin Owens.

Paul London and Karrion Kross have some history together.

Back in 2018, Karrion Kross and Paul London teamed up on several occasions while competing in Lucha Underground. Their second outing as partners took place on the March 17, 2018, edition of Lucha Underground. It was a Three-Way Tag Team Match for the Lucha Underground Trio Tag Team Championship. Kross and London teamed up with El Bunny in a losing effort on that night. As per records, this was London's last match.

London did well for himself in WWE and was mostly used as a mid-card act. He is a three-time WWE/World Tag Team Champion and a former Cruiserweight Champion as well.

Back in 2015, London opened up on a possible return:

“WWE is just not a flavour that really appeals to me unless they would throw an insane amount of money at me to go back to that environment. Japan is different. I would love to have the opportunity to go back to Japan. That being said, I would love to go back to the big stage, but it’s not a priority right now. I like the fact I’m traveling and getting to know new cultures,” said Paul.

As for Karrion Kross, he is currently appearing on WWE RAW, and fans weren't thrilled about the way he was booked in his first match on the red brand. Kross made his RAW debut a while ago and lost to Jeff Hardy in a short contest.

There has been a change in the way he has been booked on the show in recent weeks, but many feel he has lost the aura he had gained during his run in NXT.

