"It all makes sense now" - Twitter erupts after Cody Rhodes is seen talking to former Universal Champion backstage in a viral clip

The wrestling world has reacted to a clip that recently went viral on social media featuring Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.

Rhodes is currently feuding with Roman Reigns, the same man who has tormented Owens for months. At this year's Royal Rumble premium live event, Owens was unsuccessful in dethroning Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

A recent video of the two men talking with one another backstage has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, the WWE Universe on Twitter completely lost its mind in reaction to the same.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter as Rhodes was seen talking to KO:

Matt Cardona recently discussed Cody Rhodes' two WWE returns

Cody Rhodes made his historic return to WWE at last year's WrestleMania 38. After concluding his feud with Seth Rollins, he was sidelined with a major injury before returning at Royal Rumble 2023.

During a recent conversation with Bill Apter as part of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, former WWE star Matt Cardona, who is good friends with Cody Rhodes, discussed The American Nightmare's returns. He claimed that Rhodes' injury was a "blessing in disguise."

"I'm going with Cody [Rhodes]. I mean, he comes back at WrestleMania. Was it a surprise? Maybe not, but sometimes in wrestling, you need to give the fans what they want, and the fans knew he was coming, and they were happy for his return. And unfortunately, he went down and was sidelined at Hell in a Cell [2022]. But I think that was almost a blessing in disguise because this man had two comebacks in one calendar year."

Cody Rhodes won this year's 30-Man Royal Rumble Match to earn a shot at Roman Reigns' championship at WrestleMania 39. By the looks of it, The American Nightmare is trying to get both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on the same page amid his feud with The Bloodline.

