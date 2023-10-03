"It makes me want to block them"- JBL reveals why he wants to block these WWE legends

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield, popularly known as JBL, recently revealed that he wants to block a couple of WWE legends on social media.

The legendary wrestlers in question are Billy Gunn and Al Snow. Billy Gunn shocked the world when he joined AEW in 2019. The former WWE Hall of Famer is currently the World's Trios Champion alongside The Acclaimed. The 59-year-old seems to be in his best physical shape.

Former WWE Hardcore Champion Al Snow last fought in August 2022 in Ohio Valley Wrestling. Even after walking away from the squared circle, the 60-year-old still looks as jacked as ever.

JBL took to Twitter to compliment the two greats in the most hilarious way possible. The former world champion pointed out that the two former superstars are getting into better shape with each passing year. But instead of getting motivated by them, Bradshaw feels the urge to block both of them on social media.

"Seeing these guys look absolutely amazing, and getting better each year, doesn’t make me want to go to the gym, it makes me want to block them. @TheRealAlSnow @RealBillyGunn" JBL shared.

Gunn and Snow have done a tremendous job of staying in good physical condition even at this age. Most wrestlers fail to hold on to their peak fitness in the late fifties. But these two legends have aged like fine wine.

JBL recently praised WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

Bradshaw and Kurt Angle had a fierce rivalry back in the day. Reacting to one of the videos from their Last Man Standing Match in 2005, JBL hailed the former Olympic Gold-medalist. The fight ended in a no contest as neither of the competitors got back on their feet before the ten count.

Replying to the video on Twitter, the former world champion shared an interesting story regarding the ending of the bout. JBL also claimed that the former RAW General Manager was as good as anyone in the promotion's history.

"Inside story-Kurt told me after he had tried to get up and went back down, while I was just selling!! Lol. He upstaged me! LOVE Kurt!!! He was as good as anyone ever." JBL wrote.

