"It means so much to me" - Top female WWE star sends a heartfelt message to Cody Rhodes

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya sent a thankful message to Cody Rhodes on social media after he spoke highly about her on his show. She stated that it meant a lot to her.WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was the latest guest on The American Nightmare's What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast. He referred to her as a powerful talent and someone who he was looking forward to seeing getting inducted into the Hall of Fame.Natalya reacted to it on X by stating that the interview floored her. She thanked Cody Rhodes for showing her respect from the beginning and said that it meant a lot to her.&quot;This interview floored me. Thank you so much @CodyRhodes for always showing me so much respect since day one. It means so much to me. And yes @NikkiAndBrie, you both are sisters for life! We never miss a beat❤️,&quot; wrote Natalya.You can check out the tweet below:What exactly did Cody Rhodes say about Natalya in the interview?On the topic of Natalya's new book, Cody Rhodes stated that the latter was not aware of how powerful she was, and he called her special.&quot;If she tells you how many people contributed to the book, it really shows how powerful Natty is. And yet, she never acts like she’s that powerful. Everyone was just like, 'Yep, what do you need? Tell me what you need and I’ll write it,' or, 'You need this? I’ll tell you.' That’s one Hall of Fame induction I’m really looking forward to, because she’s one of those people where, when everyone’s standing and sincerely not wanting to sit down, they really mean it. She’s just that special,&quot; he said.Natalya is one of the longest-tenured superstars in WWE right now, and she's undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer.