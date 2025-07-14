"It meant everything to me" - Charlotte Flair gets emotional; sends a message on X

Charlotte Flair shared a heartfelt message on her official X handle following tonight's Evolution PLE. The Queen was moved by the support she received from fans in attendance at the event.

Flair competed in a Fatal Four-Way tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution 2025. She teamed up with Alexa Bliss, and the duo did their best to leave with their hands held high. Unfortunately, that didn't happen.

Charlotte Flair received massive support from the fans at the show, though. A fan pointed it out on X after the event, and The Queen responded with an emotional message.

Check it out below:

"It meant everything to me. 🥹," wrote The Queen.

Charlotte is one of the most polarizing superstars in WWE history. She has her fair share of ardent fans, but also receives criticism from her detractors on a regular basis. She has been dubbed a "nepo kid" by many fans for years now.

Flair has mostly been presented as a main event star for the past 10 years on the main roster. Now that she's having a mid-card run, it would be interesting to see how she fares over the next few months while stepping away from the main event spotlight.

