"It meant a lot" - 28-year-old WWE star reflects on his championship reign after losing his title to current Judgment Day member

Wes Lee has reflected on his run with the North American Championship, which he lost to Dominik Mysterio on WWE NXT last week.

The 28-year-old star held the coveted title for 269 days, a record. He defended it against numerous stars, including Drew Gulak, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo, and Von Wagner. He lost it to the Judgment Day member after Rhea Ripley hit him in the face with her WWE Women's World Championship belt while the referee wasn't looking.

During a recent appearance on Under the Ring with Phil Strum, Wes Lee stated that being the WWE NXT North American Champion meant a lot to him, and his goal was to defend his title against the best the business had to offer.

"It meant a lot. That was the staple of my reign. I wanted to compete against the best any time, any place, anywhere and I made sure that I prepared myself for that because I never knew when the next challenge was gonna be and especially once the open challenges started happening. Once the open challenges happened, I needed to always be on my toes because I did not know what opponent was gonna be standing across the ring from me," said Lee. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Phil Strum @UnderTheRing



podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/und… pic.twitter.com/xnpl619lh2 Available today, my interview with @WesLee_WWE, who talks here about what it's been like in his career to be put in multiple sink or swim situations.

Wes Lee says he wants his WWE NXT North American Championship back

The Kardiak Kid had a great run with the North American Title, and he was even referred to as the greatest NA Champion of all time by NXT on Twitter. He held the title longer than anyone else in history.

Wes Lee said he wanted to win the title back, as it was special to him.

"It was my first singles championship and I wanted it to be special and every single opponent that I had, I was really able to level up in a way and showcase myself in a way that not many people really got a chance to see me in and it meant a lot for me to be able to do it that way so, this championship run is very, very near and dear to my heart and I really wanna make sure that I can get it back. I really want it back," said Lee.

Wes Lee could win his title back at the upcoming WWE event, The Great American Bash, as he collides with Dominik Mysterio and Mustafa Ali in a triple-threat match.

Do you think Wes Lee will reclaim the gold? Sound off in the comments below!

