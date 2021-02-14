Rey Mysterio on whether Dominik will ever wear a mask

Rey Mysterio recently went into detail about his ring attire and spoke about what went into creating his mask. While talking about his mask, Rey also discussed the possibility of his son Dominik Mysterio preserving the legacy and wearing the iconic mask in the ring.

In a career that has spanned over 30 years, Rey Mysterio has worked across a number of promotions around the world, including WCW, WWE, NJPW and AAA. Mysterio made his return to WWE back in 2018 and is currently part of SmackDown along with his son Dominik.

Appearing on the Not About Wrestling podcast, Rey Mysterio shared some details about his ring gear, specifically his mask. It was during this segment that Mysterio was asked if there was any discussion about Dominik Mysterio wearing a mask. Rey revealed that while there have been no plans as of yet, he does have some ideas about how his son can continue the Mysterio legacy.

"Yes, as a matter of fact there was. The only issue was that he was getting so much promotion without the mask, prior to him starting to wrestle. When I did my storyline with Samoa Joe with Brock and we just felt maybe it might be a little too late to mask him now. We've talked about it. We would love to incorporate the mask somehow someway, so the legacy continues. Even if they know his face already. We can start a trend where Dominick is outside the ring and Dominick Mysterio is inside the ring."

"I never thought he'd come out 6"2 and 215lbs! I'm still doubting my wife and I want to make sure I'm the real father!" 😂😉@reymysterio speaks about saving his outfits for Dominick and knowing his son will be something special 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WqjfM7O7ZE — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 9, 2020

Rey's idea for Dominik to have two separate personalities, one for outside the ring and one inside, is interesting. Perhaps we will see Dominik Mysterio take on such a persona in the near future.

Rey Mysterio's family is making waves in WWE

Rey Mysterio himself has been and continues to be one of the most talented wrestlers to have ever graced a WWE ring. However, many were surprised by the sudden rise of his two children, Dominik and Aalyah.

Both have made waves within the company, impressing many officials backstage. Dominik Mysterio continues to grow as an in-ring performer and his skill on the mic is good as well. While Aalyah has not had much to do in the ring or on the mic, officials have been impressed by her acting skills, which were showcased during her family's feud with Seth Rollins.

Dominik and Aaliyah clearly have a bright future ahead of them in WWE. If all goes well, they will rein in a new generation of the Mysterio family into WWE and cement the Rey Mysterio legacy even further.