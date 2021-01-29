"It was miserable" - Goldberg on his match against Braun Strowman at WWE WrestleMania 36

At last year's WWE WrestleMania, Goldberg was supposed to defend the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. But due to the global pandemic and last-minute concerns, Reigns went home, and the match was changed at the last possible moment to Braun Strowman instead.

The match itself was quick and forgettable, with Strowman defeating Goldberg and becoming the new Universal Champion. That night was the last time we saw Goldberg on WWE television until RAW Legends Night a few weeks ago.

Goldberg recently spoke with Ryan Satin of WWE on FOX, and his memories of the match were not fond at all.

"It was miserable. It was very – you know, that situation was extremely difficult. Whether it was just dealing with the COVID, whether it was dealing with the last minute change of the opponent, whether it was dealing with having to stay and change my itinerary literally on the fly when I hit the ground. It was a very stressful 48 hours and again, I'm a soldier. I'm not the general. I may have an opinion about it, but it's not my place to voice it because my opinion makes no difference in that situation. I always, when I'm brought back, would like to have had a very meaningful storyline and build up to every match or potential match that I'm involved in. It's only fair to the fans. It's only fair to my opponent and it's only fair to me."

Goldberg went on to say that he wasn't ready to work with someone the size of Strowman and was training specifically to work with Reigns. This match is clearly something the former WWE Universal Champion would prefer to forget.

"But, sometimes, that's not the case. Sometimes things have to be changed on the fly and, you know, it is what it is. You know, Braun and I had the match-up. I wasn't prepared for Braun. I wasn't prepared for a 340 pound guy. I just wasn't. I was completely locked in on Roman Reigns. To have that switched at the last second, it was not the best day I had in the wrestling business by any stretch of the imagination. Because I think it took my passion out of it that day. There were so many circumstances surrounding what happened that day, it was something I'd just rather forget."

