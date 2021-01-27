"It was his moment" - Big E shares his thoughts on Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win

Kofi Kingston's win at WWE WrestleMania 35 was the culmination of "KofiMania," a magical ride where fans rallied around the veteran star. Kingston won the WWE Championship at the show. His close friend, Big E recently looked back on this memorable night, and he explained that Kingston deserved this unforgettable moment.

Big E and Kingston are two members of The New Day, an iconic trio in WWE. Along with Xavier Woods, the three men have been quite successful together. Big E has also shined on his own in recent months, as he's the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion.

This week, Big E was the latest guest on Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette. He shared his feelings on Kingston's run leading into WrestleMania 35. Big E also reflected on what it was like to be involved in aftermath of the historic win.

"One of the things that I really respected was that Kofi - there were so many times where he could have just made it about himself, and he was still always trying to include the three of us. And that, I really appreciate, because it was his moment, honestly, and we were fortunate enough to be along for the ride, and I'm glad that we got to do the storyline with the gauntlet match, the tag team gauntlet match, where we got to, kind of get Kofi - that was cool. The reaction to that was really cool, too."

Big E and Woods were prominently featured throughout Kingston's rise to glory. At the time, many fans thought that Kingston's title win would cause the New Day to break up. Instead, the group remained a united front, as it was tied together by a strong sense of brotherhood.

Big E praises Kofi Kingston for his hard work as the WWE Champion

Big E had nothing but positive words to say about Kofi Kingston's run as WWE Champion. He noted that Kingston worked hard as a performer. Big E also described Kingston's hectic slate of media appearances, but he pointed out how Kingston always tackled it with a smile on his face.

"Just seeing how hard he worked, in and out of the ring, he was on all of the time, everything, just always doing it with a smile on his face, and never complain was something that I always remember."

Kofi Kingston's triumphant path to WrestleMania 35 will go down in WWE history. On the road to WrestleMania 37, many fans are hoping to see Big E win a world title of his own. He'll aim to start his own journey to the gold by winning the Royal Rumble Match this weekend.