"It is official" - Adam Pearce confirms major match for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth

The next premium live event WWE will host is Crown Jewel, which will take place on October 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth. The Triple H-led creative team has already stacked the card with several major bouts, including two champion vs. champion matches, John Cena vs. AJ Styles, and more.Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW was an entertaining episode, which also featured the highly anticipated return of Roman Reigns in the main event. Meanwhile, the flagship show also featured IYO SKY and the Kabuki Warriors, with a storyline where Asuka once again attacked SKY, but Rhea Ripley saved the former champion. Following the segment, WWE officially announced a tag team match featuring IYO and Rhea against Asuka and Kairi Sane at Crown Jewel Perth.RAW General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed the match with his approval and retweeted WWE's X/Twitter post from his account in his signature General Manager style.&quot;It is official,&quot; he wrote.Seth Rollins is building a mega match for WWE Crown JewelThe World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes are all set to collide in a champion vs. champion mega match for the Crown Jewel Championship.The American Nightmare was the inaugural Crown Jewel Champion last year after he beat Gunther in a champion vs. champion match. Tonight, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker were dealing with The Usos, while The Visionary was building his mega match against Rhodes, as the former friends had an intense promo battle on RAW.Fans are well aware of Seth and Cody's changing dynamics, who had a five-star classic three-match feud. The Visionary then played a vital role in Rhodes' quest to beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL and finished the story. Once again, they are up against each other.With a lot of potential and star power, it will be interesting to see what else the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Crown Jewel PLE.