"It is official" - Adam Pearce confirms WWE icon is coming out of retirement at Wrestlepalooza

The next major premium live event on WWE's calendar is Wrestlepalooza. Triple H and Co. have been working tirelessly to craft a star-studded card for the show. RAW general manager Adam Pearce recently confirmed an icon will be coming out of retirement to compete at the event.The latest edition of Monday Night RAW saw AJ Lee's first appearance on the brand since her shocking comeback to the Stamford-based promotion on SmackDown. Lee and Becky Lynch argued, and even Seth Rollins got involved.Lee ultimately challenged Rollins and Lynch to a mixed tag team match. CM Punk took advantage of the chaos and attempted to attack the World Heavyweight Champion. The altercation provoked The Visionary to accept the challenge for the mixed tag team bout at Wrestlepalooza.WWE confirmed the match by posting the official graphic of the contest featuring Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and AJ Lee. Adam Pearce retweeted the post and wrote, &quot;It is official.&quot;WWE icon AJ Lee will come out of retirement after 10 long years to team up with CM Punk against The Vision at Wrestlepalooza.Returning legend AJ Lee is eyeing a top WWE titleThe mixed tag team match pitting Rollins and Lynch against Punk and Lee will likely be a one-time spectacle. After the contest, The Visionary and The Second City Saint are expected to continue their singles feud.AJ Lee is seemingly gunning for Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship. She had the title in her possession after attacking The Man on last week's SmackDown. Going by her promo, The Black Widow seems interested in capturing the gold for the first time in her career.With Wrestlepalooza 2025 approaching, it will be interesting to see if AJ Lee still has the same grit that she had a decade ago and how the mixed tag team contest unfolds.