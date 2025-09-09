  • home icon
  • "It is official" - Adam Pearce confirms WWE icon is coming out of retirement at Wrestlepalooza

"It is official" - Adam Pearce confirms WWE icon is coming out of retirement at Wrestlepalooza

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 09, 2025 10:50 GMT
Adam Pearce is RAW's general manager (Image credits: wwe.com)

The next major premium live event on WWE's calendar is Wrestlepalooza. Triple H and Co. have been working tirelessly to craft a star-studded card for the show. RAW general manager Adam Pearce recently confirmed an icon will be coming out of retirement to compete at the event.

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW saw AJ Lee's first appearance on the brand since her shocking comeback to the Stamford-based promotion on SmackDown. Lee and Becky Lynch argued, and even Seth Rollins got involved.

Lee ultimately challenged Rollins and Lynch to a mixed tag team match. CM Punk took advantage of the chaos and attempted to attack the World Heavyweight Champion. The altercation provoked The Visionary to accept the challenge for the mixed tag team bout at Wrestlepalooza.

WWE confirmed the match by posting the official graphic of the contest featuring Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and AJ Lee. Adam Pearce retweeted the post and wrote, "It is official."

WWE icon AJ Lee will come out of retirement after 10 long years to team up with CM Punk against The Vision at Wrestlepalooza.

Returning legend AJ Lee is eyeing a top WWE title

The mixed tag team match pitting Rollins and Lynch against Punk and Lee will likely be a one-time spectacle. After the contest, The Visionary and The Second City Saint are expected to continue their singles feud.

AJ Lee is seemingly gunning for Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship. She had the title in her possession after attacking The Man on last week's SmackDown. Going by her promo, The Black Widow seems interested in capturing the gold for the first time in her career.

With Wrestlepalooza 2025 approaching, it will be interesting to see if AJ Lee still has the same grit that she had a decade ago and how the mixed tag team contest unfolds.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

