"It is officially over" - WWE name breaks silence following exit from the company

WWE has made mainstream headlines following the ending of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, which featured John Cena turning heel for the first time after 20+ years. While all of this was going on, former WWE host Greg Miller announced his departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Greg used to be a host for a WWE Network show called "This is Awesome," where he used to revisit some of the most awesome WWE moments. The show went on for three seasons. Greg spoke about his WWE release on the Kinda Funny Games YouTube channel.

"If you didn't know, I hosted a show for WWE called 'This is Awesome'...We filmed three seasons of it and it was awesome and it was great and it is officially over... I've known for a while. I was actually just hoping to skate by a little bit longer on WWE.com/superstars so I could keep saying I was a WWE Superstar. I knew this day was coming." [From 01:38 to 02:22]

Ad

Trending

Check out the full video here:

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Ad

Greg Miller is a very famous media personality known for his work in DC Universe Online, where he was the voice of Superboy. Wrestling fans have been wishing him the best for his future ever since he announced his departure.

Peyton Royce spotted in NXT four years after her WWE release

On this week's episode of NXT, Tony D'Angelo defended his NXT North American Championship against Shawn Spears. After an action-packed match, Spears overcame D'Angelo to become the new champion. This is the first time The Chairman has won a championship in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shawn's wife and former Women's Tag Team Champion Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) was also in attendance, witnessing her husband win the North American Championship. Cassie used to be a part of the company as a member of the Tag Team named "The IIconics" with Billie Kay. She was released four years ago.

En-route to Roadblock, NXT has a new North American Champion. Fans are eager to see how Shawn Spears' reign with the North American Championship goes.

While using any quotes from the article, please credit Kinda Funny Games YouTube channel and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback