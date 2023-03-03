"It was an opportunity" - Braun Strowman reflects on winning the Universal Championship during the Pandemic Era

WWE SmackDown star Braun Strowman has looked back on his Universal Championship run during the Pandemic Era.

The Monster of All Monsters defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 to capture the coveted title for the first time in his career. He won the title at the Performance Center with no fans in attendance.

He dropped it to The Fiend a few months later at SummerSlam on August 23 in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, ending his reign at 141 days.

During a recent interaction with Dr. Beau Hightower, Braun Strowman stated that winning the Universal Championship was a big opportunity for him. He was honored to represent WWE during such a difficult time.

"It was an opportunity. I tell everybody whether it's at your job or where I am in life, any opportunity you get in life to do anything, you make the most out of it. So at the end of the day, I was very very honored to be able to represent the company and take that title at that time because we were the only entity in the world doing any kind of content and I knew my job was to try and take people out of this reality that's going on," said Strowman. [11:17-11:47]

Braun Strowman on being a distraction for the WWE Universe during the Pandemic Era

While many sports and entertainment events were canceled all over the globe, WWE kept providing its fans with new content every week. The company even created the ThunderDome to allow its fans to virtually appear on each show live.

Braun Strowman spoke candidly about being a distraction for the WWE Universe during the pandemic by being a source of entertainment.

"It was an honor and I was proud of everybody to do that, stepping up at a time of uncertainty and not knowing what's going on and still being able to put smiles on people's faces around the world. Because at the end of the day, man we needed that more than ever. We are now thinking three years passed, like how important those times were, what we were able to do to keep people's minds off the craziness that was going on in the world," he concluded. [11:58-12:20]

Braun Strowman is currently part of a tag team with Ricochet on SmackDown. He was released by the company in 2021 but was brought back last year in September under Triple H.

